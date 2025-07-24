Choreo LLC Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,494,000 after buying an additional 114,855 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $2,166,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.