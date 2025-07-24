Choreo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.7%

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $94.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.58 and a twelve month high of $95.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.