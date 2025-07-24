Choreo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $207,153.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 557,363 shares in the company, valued at $92,962,574.77. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,289. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $197.86 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

