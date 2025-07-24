Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $269.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.21. The stock has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

