Cigna Group (CI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Cigna Group to post earnings of $7.14 per share and revenue of $62.61 billion for the quarter.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Cigna Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cigna Group to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cigna Group Trading Up 1.4%

CI opened at $304.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.66. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cigna Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $380.39.

About Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

