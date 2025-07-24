Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) versus Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Head to Head Contrast

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Live Nation Entertainment and Cinemark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 0 17 0 3.00 Cinemark 1 1 10 0 2.75

Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $165.24, indicating a potential upside of 7.52%. Cinemark has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.06%. Given Cinemark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cinemark is more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $23.16 billion 1.54 $896.29 million $2.93 52.45 Cinemark $3.01 billion 1.16 $309.70 million $1.52 19.96

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Cinemark”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Cinemark. Cinemark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Nation Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cinemark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Cinemark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment 4.28% 125.77% 4.77% Cinemark 8.17% 51.68% 5.05%

Risk & Volatility

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cinemark has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Cinemark on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients and consumers with marketplace for tickets and event information through mobile apps, other websites, retail outlets, and its primary websites, such as livenation.com and ticketmaster.com; and provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events and third-party clients in various live event categories. This segment offers ticketing services for arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online, and promotional programs; rich media offering that comprises advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. It owns, operates, or leases entertainment venues. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

