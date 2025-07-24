Cipher Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 181,680 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 765% compared to the typical volume of 21,014 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 289,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,218.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 93,378,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,872,449.52. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,378,290 shares of company stock valued at $20,074,097 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIFR. Jones Trading upgraded Cipher Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.72. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $48.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

