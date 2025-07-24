Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

