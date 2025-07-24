CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,967,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $72.93 on Thursday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.42 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

