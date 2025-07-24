Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.11. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.