Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNTX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CNTX stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.88. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Context Therapeutics news, CEO Martin A. Lehr acquired 100,000 shares of Context Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 920,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,133. This trade represents a 12.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lynn Minai-Azary acquired 40,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,606.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 80,010 shares in the company, valued at $51,206.40. The trade was a 100.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 160,010 shares of company stock worth $107,206. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 412.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 272,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Further Reading

