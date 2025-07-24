Contrasting Xylem (NYSE:XYL) and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) and Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Xylem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources -43.36% N/A -144.88% Xylem 10.54% 10.12% 6.62%

Risk & Volatility

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a beta of -1.19, meaning that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xylem has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.0% of Xylem shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Xylem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Xylem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Xylem 0 3 6 0 2.67

Xylem has a consensus price target of $149.29, indicating a potential upside of 13.23%. Given Xylem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xylem is more favorable than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Xylem”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources $4.31 million 0.72 -$1.80 million N/A N/A Xylem $8.60 billion 3.73 $890.00 million $3.72 35.44

Xylem has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources.

Summary

Xylem beats Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas for a range of applications, such as transportation fuel and natural gas pipeline injection; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and advanced chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations, as well as offers soil amendment pellets. The company serves companies primarily in the oil and gas refineries, landfills, medical waste destruction operations, agricultural companies, and food and beverage companies, as well as other commercial and industrial customers. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Xylem Vue, and Flojet brands. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment offers smart meters, networked communication devices, data analytics, test equipment, controls, sensor devices, software and managed services, and critical infrastructure services; and software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring and data management, leak detection, condition assessment, asset management, and pressure monitoring solutions, as well as testing equipment. This segment sells its products under the Pure Technologies, Sensus, Smith Blair, WTW, Xylem Vue, and YSI brands. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment provides maintenance services, mobile services, digital outsourced solutions, wastewater systems, environmental remediation, odor and corrosion control, filtration, reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and deionization under Aquapro, WaterOne, and Ion Pure brands. Xylem Inc. was formerly known as ITT WCO, Inc. and changed its name to Xylem Inc. in May 2011. Xylem Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

