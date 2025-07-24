Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 166 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $664.00 to $783.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $752.33.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2%

META stock opened at $713.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $747.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $689.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,954 shares of company stock valued at $105,433,784 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

