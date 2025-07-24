Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,060 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,573 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10,137.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,179,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,690,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,623 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.18.

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

