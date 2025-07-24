Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.6% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 76.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $59.19 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

