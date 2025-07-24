Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 149 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,731 shares of company stock worth $13,620,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $183.23 on Thursday. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.