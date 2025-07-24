Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Trading Up 10.3%

IBRX opened at $2.99 on Thursday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. On average, analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

IBRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.