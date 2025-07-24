Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Primerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Primerica by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $267.90 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $307.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.96 and a 200-day moving average of $273.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.54 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 15.82%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.83.

View Our Latest Report on PRI

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.