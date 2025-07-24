Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 18.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $105.06 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.48.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

