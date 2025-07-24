Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,827 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,175,000 after buying an additional 3,581,436 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,667,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,609,000 after buying an additional 3,454,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,878,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,022,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,939 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $73.56.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

