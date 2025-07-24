Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,944 Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

