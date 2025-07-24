Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $237.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.54.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

