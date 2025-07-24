Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 133.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in MSCI by 2.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in MSCI by 6.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $531.64 on Thursday. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.74 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.48%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.