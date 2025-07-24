Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.17.

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total transaction of $11,895,918.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,262,037.52. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.30, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,868.70. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,186,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $389.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.71. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $260.53 and a 1-year high of $402.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

