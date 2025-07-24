Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,241,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,740,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after buying an additional 5,036,300 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,457,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,332 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,595,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1%

WBA opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.