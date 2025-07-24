Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,211,000 after buying an additional 85,612 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.7%

GIS opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $75.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Mills

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.