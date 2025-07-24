Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in ASML by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $716.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $766.80 and a 200-day moving average of $728.01. The company has a market cap of $282.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $945.05.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

