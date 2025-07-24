Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $128,000 in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 134.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 262.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.3661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

