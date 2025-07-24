Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $451,000 in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,547 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 4,116.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LSI Industries by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $541.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.28. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $132.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

