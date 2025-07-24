Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $221.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

