Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,997,959.19. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.35, for a total value of $4,303,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,660. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,113 shares of company stock worth $173,419,391. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Citigroup increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,606.47.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,595.71 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,611.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,482.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,390.47.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

