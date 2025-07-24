Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 137 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 75,632.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after buying an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59,720.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,553,000 after purchasing an additional 358,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $182,861,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.17.

MCK stock opened at $713.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $717.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.79. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.18 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

