Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,572.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Prologis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.74.

NYSE:PLD opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $109.70. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.49%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

