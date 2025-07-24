Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $161,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.48 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

