Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

CIBR stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

