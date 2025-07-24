Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 109.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 133.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $486.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.04. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.31 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $452.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.82.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.17.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

