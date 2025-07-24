Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,786,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,629,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,124,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO stock opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.85 and a 1-year high of $115.71.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

