Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 195 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 76,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,308 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 198,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 657,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.0%

IRM stock opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.52. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 242.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,600. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,649,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

