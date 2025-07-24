Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 313 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $69.99 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

