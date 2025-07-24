Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 46 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $251.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $289.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.32.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

