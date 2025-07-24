Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 867 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $264.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.94 and a 1 year high of $277.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.73.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,820,433.62. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.56.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

