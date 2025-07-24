Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIG

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $123.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.