Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,709 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,210,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,521,000 after purchasing an additional 717,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,630,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,059,000 after purchasing an additional 172,596 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.23.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
