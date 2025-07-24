Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $51.69 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

