Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSR. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 25,153 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 361,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSR opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Increases Dividend

About Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.