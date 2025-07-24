Critical Analysis: Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) and UTime (NASDAQ:WTO)

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

UTime has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for UTime and Motorola Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTime 0 0 0 0 0.00 Motorola Solutions 0 2 9 0 2.82

Earnings and Valuation

Motorola Solutions has a consensus target price of $510.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.94%. Given Motorola Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than UTime.

This table compares UTime and Motorola Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Motorola Solutions $10.96 billion 6.43 $1.58 billion $11.98 35.25

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than UTime.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of UTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of UTime shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UTime and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTime N/A N/A N/A Motorola Solutions 18.67% 160.93% 15.84%

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats UTime on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa. UTime Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications, and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed video cameras, and accessories; communications network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides public safety and enterprise command center, unified communications applications, mobile video equipment, and video software solutions; repair, technical support, and maintenance services; and monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services to government, public safety, and commercial communications networks. It serves hospitality; manufacturing; military and defence; public safety; mining; oil and gas; transportation and logistics; utilities industries. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

