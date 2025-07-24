Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,554.45. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crocs has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $151.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.07 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

