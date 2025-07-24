CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Head-To-Head Review

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CrowdStrike and SentinelOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 1 19 26 0 2.54 SentinelOne 0 10 17 3 2.77

CrowdStrike presently has a consensus price target of $460.93, indicating a potential downside of 0.13%. SentinelOne has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 27.11%. Given SentinelOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

71.2% of CrowdStrike shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of CrowdStrike shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of SentinelOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CrowdStrike and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike -4.17% 0.43% 0.17% SentinelOne -49.36% -15.95% -10.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CrowdStrike and SentinelOne”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $3.95 billion 29.10 -$19.27 million ($0.69) -668.87 SentinelOne $821.46 million 7.90 -$288.44 million ($1.32) -14.78

CrowdStrike has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SentinelOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SentinelOne has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats SentinelOne on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services. It primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. In addition, it offers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud and identity security, attack surface management, mobile endpoint security, xdr power tools, watchtower, and vigilance MDR. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.