Cwm LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cwm LLC cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after acquiring an additional 89,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,627,000 after acquiring an additional 65,969 shares in the last quarter. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,493,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1681 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

