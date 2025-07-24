Cwm LLC Has $694,000 Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of DV stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

